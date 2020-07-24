Chaffee County Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county community Thursday, bringing the total number of community cases to 33.
The total number of county cases, which includes those affected by outbreaks at Columbine Manor Care Center in March and April and more recently at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, is currently 222.
The BVCC outbreak currently consists of 130 inmates and three staff members who live in the county. Three staff members who live out of the county also tested positive.
Institutional outbreaks are assigned to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment while local public health agencies are responsible for staff investigation and contact tracing.
CCPH reported positive community cases over the past week which include:
• A 71-year-old male, north end of the county, symptomatic, associated with recent travel outside the county.
• A 74-year-old female, south end of the county, asymptomatic, unknown origin.
• A 63-year-old male, south end of the county, symptomatic, person to person.
Since the introduction of COVID-19 into the county, there have been a total of 19 COVID-19 related deaths recorded where the virus was a contributing factor. The last such death occurred May 24.
To date, 14 people in the county have died as a direct result of the virus, the last occurring April 29.
CCPH is in the process of creating a data dashboard to give more detailed information regarding COVID-19 data trends and will be releasing it in the near future a press release stated.
