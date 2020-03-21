In a press release Saturday, Chaffee County Public Health has identified one case of COVID-19 at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
“Our team became aware of this case yesterday and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Columbine Manor Care Center staff and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately. This case is one of three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 (in the county).”
“Continued practice of social distancing and good respiratory hygiene is essential. With these efforts we can all help protect the people in our community who are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” said Cassondra Franco, Chaffee County Public Health nurse.
In a statement from Columbine Manor Care Center, officials said, “We have begun notifying our families, residents and associates as of this report.
HIPAA privacy guidelines, the release said prevented the sharing of personal patient information. With that, the center provided an outline of information we are able to share regarding this situation:
• The patient is a long-term care patient at the center.
• On March 17, the patient was transferred to a local hospital to receive care for a medical issue unrelated to symptoms or signs of COVID-19. While there, the hospital staff made the decision to test for COVID-19.
• The hospital discharged the resident back to Columbine on March 17.
• At 8 a.m., March 20, Columbine received notification from the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center that the test was positive for COVID-19.
• "We immediately isolated any patient who had known contact with the patient."
• As of Friday, March 20, no center staff exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.
• Seven center residents have been tested for COVID-19. Three of those tests came back negative, three are awaiting results and one was confirmed positive.
"Prior to this incident and continuing now, we have been following all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment, which is recurring education they normally receive, beginning with their orientation at our facility.
"Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building. If they have a fever over 100.4, we send them home and ask they contact their personal physician.
"These guidelines also place restrictions on visitors, family members and vendors. We have posted signage on our doors with information on COVID-19. We have placed an infection prevention station at the entrance with personal protection supplies.
"We continue to work in partnership with the Colorado Department of Health and Chaffee County and follow their guidance as provided.”
