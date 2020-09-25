Thor, the Buena Vista Police Department’s K9 officer, has received a vest of body armor thanks to a donation by a Castle Rock man.
BVPD announced Monday that the donation by Jon Michael of Castle Rock of a bullet and stab protective vest had arrived.
The department reported in June that Michael had sponsored Thor’s vest through Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., a Taunton, Mass. based 501c3.
Vested Interest provides custom-fitted body armor to actively employed and certified police dogs across the country. Each vest weighs between 4 and 5 pounds and has a value between $1,744-$2,283.
A donation of $960 sponsors one vest, the BVPD news release said.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
