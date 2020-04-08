The Now This IS LOVE Auction raised $116,514.88, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Scott Peterson, marketing director for the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau along with the Buena Vista and Salida chambers of commerce and the Salida Business Alliance partnered to create an online auction and storefront that businesses in Chaffee County may offer gift cards and products online.
“When all the businesses were forced to shut down due to COVID-19 I wanted to get something going as fast as I could to help,” Peterson said. “I remembered the Colorado Governor’s Tourism Office had an online auction each year to raise money for their scholarship foundation. I was usually one of their biggest donors buying advertising at a discount.”
The Chaffee County Visitors Bureau paid to host the auction, all advertising costs and processing fees so 100% of the proceeds went back to the business.
We set up a form on Colorfulcolorado.com/auction for the businesses to donate items to the Salida Business Alliance, he said. Businesses could donate up to three individual items but in unlimited quantities. Within 3 days the auction was open and it ran for 8 days.
“It was fun to watch the total increase by the minute. I think it was a huge success. $116,514.88 is a lot of money but nothing compared to what revenue is generated on any given day in this beautiful
