Sales tax returns attributable to November 2019 were up by 21 percent over returns collected by the town of Buena Vista during the same period in 2018, according to a report by town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
In 2019, the town received $242,729.60 in sales tax, over $200,023.89 during that month in 2018.
Stoke said that this puts 2019’s total returns through November at 14.59 percent over that same period in 2018 and 11.78 percent over the 2019 budget.
“Although this is a robust increase, it is important to remember that we cannot count on this type of yearly increase,” Stoke said in her quarterly financial report delivered to town trustees.
“Eventually, sales tax growth will level off or even decline.”
November’s gains make it the third month seen so far in 2019 to increase year-to-year by a margin of 20 percent or more.
August increased by 26.16 percent and September by 20.9 in 2019.
November has not seen much growth compared to other months in recent years, although between 2014 and 2015 returns for that month jumped by 30 percent.
