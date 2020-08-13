A sure sign that summer is coming to an end and the new school year is fast approaching: The Buena Vista School District board’s Aug. 10 meeting saw the introduction of new teachers and the return of reports from school administrators, who shared their outlooks about returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten out of the 11 new teachers to the district this year introduced themselves, with roughly half saying they had relocated from out of the area for the job.
The new group included three special education paraprofessionals, new teachers in science and English at Chaffee County High School, elementary school teachers in Third, Fourth and Fifth grade, a preschool teacher, a speech-language pathologist and an effective needs teacher.
Avery-Parsons Elementary School principal Emily Madler said that the “goal of ours all year will be collaboration, and it’s already started,” noting that, as custodial staff work hard to prepare the elementary school for students when they return at the end of the month, they are being flexible to accommodate the teaching staff, who are meeting regularly in the school to plan their upcoming lessons.
Liz Barnaby, the new director for the Grove preschool, said that “I am working with the best staff this year.”
“We set up meetings if they wanted to come talk to me about teacher concerns about COVID-19,” Barnaby said.
At Chaffee County High School, principal Christine Bailey’s goal for the year is “to focus on creating spaces of optimism and starting with developing that with the staff.”
“Last year was a tough year with all the transitions and chaos that was happening at CCHS, so we’re looking forward to having less of that,” she said. “Which feels strange to say in a pandemic, but it really feels like that.”
The district’s other new administrator, Buena Vista High School principal Jon Ail, said that he attended a volleyball game and has been meeting with students, leaving him impressed with the optimism on display from the high school student body and, with some exceptions, a desire to return to in-person education.
“I think everybody’s ready to think outside the box and do a little critical thinking,’ Ail said.
Buena Vista Middle School principal John Emilsson said that he was “Excited to have the staff back in the building. There’s a serious disconnect with Zoom and talking on the phone.”
“There’s no replacement for in-school, in-person learning,” he said.
