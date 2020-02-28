EDITOR’S NOTE: Miss Montoya is a student at Buena Vista High School. As part of an Advanced Placement class this semester, she will make occasional contributions to this newspaper.
Throughout both the high school and middle school, the students learning in the walls of this modern building are happy to be in a new and improved area.
“I love that everything is so clean and open,” seventh grader Evelyn Hachmann said.
The tall ceilings, lounge areas, windows, floors, bathrooms and library were the little additions that first caught everybody’s eye.
Jeff Keidle, one of the three science teachers in the high school, claims he has the best classroom of all, calling it “The Corner Office Penthouse Suite.”
His windows depict a wonderful view of the beautiful mountains that surround us and allow a flood of natural light into the classroom. Along with the abundance of natural light, the teachers enjoy the option to dim the overhead LED lights during class and presentations.
Students have found a new motivation to do the tasks they are given and finish it to fruition.
“Being in this new area to learn, it seems to be easier to focus on the work being given to us,” Aiden Urbine says.
Throughout the transition in between buildings everyone in the district had to compromise and make do with what they had.
The band, choir and art classes had temporarily been thrown in the principal’s office, wrestling room and modulars where there was little for what they needed to run their classes smoothly.
The transition for all the students and staff is still in process, but the resources now available make the learning environment more appealing to work in.
For the senior class this new building seems a little out of place, like it’s an addition they can’t keep for long.
“I feel like this school isn’t really mine, just because I’m only here for a semester,” says Megan Armstrong.
But the majority of the other students in the building will get to be in it when it’s all finished and eventually graduate in its walls.
“I think that it will be a cool new experience to be able to be one of the first generations to graduate in the new building,” says Hachmann.
For many, the new school is the start of an adventure for many generations to come.
