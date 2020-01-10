This Saturday, Jan. 11, the Buena Vista school district will open the doors of its new middle and high school facility to the community for a tour of the new space.
The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.
Parking is available on the southwest side of the campus, off Marquette Avenue. This is the same place where pick up and drop off will take place when school resumes.
District faculty had the opportunity to tour their new facility Monday morning as they unpacked and trained for the coming semester, as did a group of students who will serve as guides when the full student body returns to class Thursday.
“I heard overwhelming responses of how beautiful and well designed it is … There were lots of comments about all the natural light in the building and how so many of our views are captured throughout the building,” district superintendent Lisa Yates said. The students, too, “were all smiles and in awe.”
Phase A of the building project was completed over Christmas break, which will allow students to begin the new semester in the new space. Phases B and C will take place through 2020, demolishing the old school facility, with the exception of the high school gym, and building the campus’s “front yard” in its place, with a scheduled completion date in November.
During Phase B, the “flex commons,” an innovative combination cafeteria and performing arts space, will be constructed, as will new art rooms and a new gym.
