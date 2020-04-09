Special to The Times
In observance of National Public Health Week, April 6-12, I would like to thank each and every Chaffee County Public Health staff member and community partner for making the past year a successful one in the population health landscape of Chaffee County and our region.
Our public health system is being put to the test in an unprecedented and uncertain time. Now, more than ever before, we must prioritize and support public health by following the state and local Stay at Home orders, distancing, isolating and quarantining ourselves to slow the spread of COVID-19, and cheering on our local healthcare and critical service workers for their tireless efforts in meeting the immediate needs of our community.
The communicable disease and emergency preparedness and response team at CCPH, comprised of Emily Anderson, Cassondra Franco, Sandra Morgan, Sarah Adams and Miki Hodge (borrowed from another county department) jumped into community testing early at the onset of COVID-19 in Colorado, created several platforms for communicating accurate and relevant information related to COVID-19, and is currently investigating positive cases to connect the dots to the people and places where COVID-19 might have been transmitted and spread.
There are so many stars to recognize in our small, but mighty, public health department.
CCPH nurses administered 2,197 vaccinations to 1,117 patients since April 1, 2019, including 139 Tuberculosis tests to 96 patients. Our county experienced an active influenza season and administered 543 regular doses and 113 high doses of flu vaccine. These numbers far surpassed previous years.
Maternal and child health programming is an essential cornerstone of the public health system.
Our two nurse home visitation programs, Healthy Start and Nurse Family Partnership, have expanded to help more families in need. In fact, we now have two nurses serving NFP: Katie Campbell and Fran Jimenez.
This year, CCPH’s Healthy Start program was chosen to participate in the Harvard School of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention evaluation practicum.
The Chaffee County Diabetes Prevention and Management Network, in collaboration with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, has experienced increased participation in its National Diabetes Prevention Program for the past several years, offering regular and maintenance classes throughout the county.
In addition, CCPH’s Colorado Heart Healthy Solutions program has conducted 86 screenings, 100 retests, and 736 follow-ups since July 2019. In 2019, staff completed 155 first time A1cs.
Of the 155 clients, 113 or 72.9 percent were prediabetic or diabetic. 157 retests were also administered. Of the 157 retests, 53 or 33.7 percent decreased their number and 19 or 12 percent were no longer prediabetic or diabetic.
Early this year, the Salida City Council approved an ordinance that raises the minimum age of 21 years to purchase tobacco/nicotine products and requires a license to be procured by tobacco/nicotine retailers in order to sell these products. CCPH, along with Communities that Care, is working with other municipalities to follow suit. Our Baby and Me Tobacco Free program has also been helping a steady stream of pregnant women and their partners quit smoking.
Oral Health is a top priority for our county in its 2017-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan. Julie Nutter, with the support of Nancy Hunt, continue to offer school-based screenings, sealants, fluoride varnishes and cleanings in Chaffee County and in some of our region’s most desperate communities. In addition, this program offers dental navigation and coordination for older adults in our county.
Over the past year, CCPH has created a new position to take on projects and initiatives that don’t quite fall within traditional health departments. Mike Orrill, as Special Projects Coordinator, has been tasked to work on some of our county’s (and quite frankly, our nation’s) toughest issues, such as opioid addiction, homelessness and stigma reduction. We have been fortunate to secure funding over the past year to bring addiction education, community awareness and safe needle disposals to Chaffee County.
In addition, Mike has led the charge with bringing Safe Zone training to community members and professionals so that we are all aware of gender and sexuality issues and can be strong allies.
In Environmental Health, CCPH conducted a needs assessment throughout last year, led by Manager Wano Urbonas, that included a community-wide survey, forums and one-on-one interviews. Ambient air quality, surface water quality and solid waste management were top priorities generated from the assessment. We will be looking at ways to build capacity in our community to address these areas in the future.
Our Connect for Health Colorado Navigator, Michelle Nay, successfully completed the last open enrollment period, with 465 scheduled appointments, getting 221 clients enrolled in a marketplace plan, 85 clients enrolled in Medicaid, 37 clients enrolled in CHP+, 40 mixed households with CHP+ and a marketplace plan, and 42 clients receiving other health insurance assistance or education.
One of CCPH’s newest initiatives, the Health Disparities Grant Program, has brought to light the direct impact that having safe, affordable and consistent housing has on our health. In collaboration with the Chaffee County Office of Housing and Development Department, CCPH has co-hosted a wide range of educational opportunities to address the affordable housing crisis that our county, and many others like it, are facing.
The Housing+Health series will be offering virtual presentations with subject matter experts in missing middle housing and conservation subdivision planning. Lisa Martin, the newest member to the CCPH, has been a huge asset to ensuring these events are a success.
Our team wouldn’t be able to accomplish such significant milestones without a strong administrative backbone. While Annie Macy keeps our accounting and grant financials organized and managed, Sarah Adams makes sure that our community’s needs are met with scheduling, fielding questions and posting valuable information on social media.
I am grateful for the continued support and enthusiasm of the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners and Administration, along with the collaborative spirit of our community partners.
