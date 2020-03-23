The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment along with the National Guard tested 21 people for COVID-19 Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said the state health department told her there was a big surge of people to get tested at the beginning, and then no one else came.
“Due to the tight turnaround time, we found out they were coming Thursday and promoted it Friday, and the requirements being you needed to be systematic and have a doctor’s order, it was tough for people at the last minute,” Carlstrom said.
Once people in line were tested, workers packed it up and left around 1:30 p.m., about 2½ hours earlier than scheduled.
Carlstrom said they found out some people who had been recommended for testing were turned away, but she said they’re working with them to get them tested today.
She said that while her department helped promote the event, it wasn’t involved with Saturday’s tests because she didn’t want anyone exposed to COVID and also wanted to make sure they were getting enough rest.
While tests will continue locally, Carlstrom noted that the state isn’t promoting testing as much as isolation, self-quarantining and other social distancing measures, partly due to its testing capabilities.
“I can’t stress enough that nonessential functions close and stay home and essential (ones) function at a reasonable level (based on local and state guidelines),” Carlstrom said. “This is a time for all of us to take responsibility in this serious matter; it could save lives.”
She also stressed that her department has been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes investigating with the three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County, reaching out to people who have may have been in contact with them. She said if Chaffee County Public Health hasn’t contacted you, you probably haven’t been in contact with the affected people.
Carsltrom also noted that they’ll be transitioning away from giving updates on number of tests given, due to accuracy concerns, and begin focusing on communicating only the number of positive cases received from the state health department and then release information as appropriate.
Results from Saturday’s tests will take four to seven days.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
