The Mountain Mania Car Show will not be held this Fourth of July weekend, Buena Vista Optimist Club event director Gary Roberts said Monday.
"The Buena Vista Optimist Club board of directors met yesterday and looked at the car show from every aspect. We weighed the pros and cons of holding the car show this year, but our first concern has to be for the health and wellbeing of our town and surrounding community," Roberts wrote in an email to other Optimists. "While we felt confident we had a plan to put more distance between each car in the show and requiring all participants and attendees to wear a mask, we realized there are always those folks that would not comply."
The show, which was set to line East Main Street with classic cars on Sunday, July 5, would have been the 37th annual Mountain Mania.
"We don’t want to have an event that would alienate participants or spectators. So it is with the health and welfare of all of us we arrived at this decision," Roberts said.
Concerns about public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to event organizers for BV's Fourth of July parade and the concurrent Art in the Park show, as well as the Rapids & Grass beer and bluegrass festival, to cancel their events.
Other events throughout the summer have also been canceled by their organizers: Campout for the Cause, which was planned for this weekend, announced its cancellation in April, while Labor Day weekend's Seven Peaks Festival canceled its 2020 event last month.
The Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation is still committed to hosting a burro race in August in Buena Vist, even as COVID-19 has kicked out the other two legs of Pack Burro Racing's Triple Crown with both Leadville and Fairplay canceling their races up Mosquito Pass.
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, which also hosts the Fourth of July Parade and Art in the Park, is also still preparing to host Gold Rush Days, the celebration of BV's Old West heritage that takes place around the burro race each year.
