After having to close various facilities based on health department orders for COVID-19 precautions, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort staff are now focusing on maintaining basic facilities.
Resort representative Tom Warren said the resort acts as a community water system as well as a wastewater system for neighboring homeowners.
The resort typically employs more than 150 staff members, but as of now it is using very basic staff to safely close some portions of the area while keeping up others.
Currently the resort is not expecting to reopen the restaurant or bars until the end of April. Lodging is not expected to return until at least April 7. The event facility is not expected to resume operations until May.
Punch cards for the resort will be extended past their original expiration date of May 20.
Warren said as of now the best way to find out when facilities will reopen is by checking in at mtprinceton.com or by looking at its social media accounts.
“It’s a very, very tough time to be in the housing industry, but we want people to stay safe and healthy,” Warren said.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
