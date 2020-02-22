A missing teen was located in the Upper Arkansas Valley Tuesday and a Buena Vista man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in her disappearance on Friday, according to a press release issued Saturday morning by Chaffee County sheriff John Spezze.
A 13-year-old female was reported missing from her home in Moffat Feb. 16 and her disappearance became the focus of law enforcement throughout Colorado.
On Feb. 17, a passerby noticed a female at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center that fit the description of the missing female from Moffat.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and contacted the female. It was verified that she was in fact the missing juvenile.
An investigation ensued as to the reason for the juveniles disappearance and the result of this culminated in the arrest of a local adult.
Jason Andrew Harter, age 34, from Buena Vista was arrested on Feb. 21. Harter was charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, a Class 2 Felony, Sex Assault, a Class 3 Felony, Enticement of a Child, a Class 4 Felony, and Child Abuse, a Class 2 Misdemeanor.
Harter was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he remains without bond.
