Salida Concerts is proud to announce a mid-winter concert program at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4, at the Salida SteamPlant.
The fundraising concert is in anticipation of the kickoff of this summer’s 44th season of the Salida Aspen Concert Series, a 6-week classical music series in July and August.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online for $23 at www.salidaconcernts.org/store, or at the door for $25.
Students K-12 are admitted for free with an accompanying adult, and the accompanying adult may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.