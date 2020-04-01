Two Buena Vista High School basketball athletes received statewide recognition. Senior Maddy McFee and junior Isaac Bears were named to the Class 3A honorable mention all state teams.
CHSAAnow.com published their teams selected by vote of the coaches this past week.
The players of the year for both 3A teams were from the Tri-Peaks League, the same league that the local high school teams play in.
The boys 3A player of the year was Dominique Clifford of Vanguard and the girls 3A player of the year was Josephine Howery of St. Mary’s.
Clifford also received the high honor of being named the top player for all classifications by Gatorade. He will continue his playing career at the University of Colorado next year.
McFee led the Lady Demons in scoring for the past two seasons and has been their go-to player in the post. She also could come out on the perimeter and handle the ball when needed.
“I felt proud and thankful my teammates and coaches when I heard that I was named honorable mention all state,” said McFee. “That was a goal that I always wanted to accomplish.”
When asked about those who helped her become such a successful basketball player, McFee without hesitation talked about her teammates first and then gave credit to her dad and to team coach Robert Crowther.
She hopes to continue her education and basketball career after graduation this spring, but has not settled on a school at this time.
“I was definitely surprised and excited,” Bearss said of the all-state selection. “I did not think I was the one that was going to get it.”
Bearss cited several things that led to his success on the court this year.
“I went to a few very beneficial basketball camps this summer that I think really improved my game,’ he said. “The people that have been the most helpful in my improvement are my dad, our coaching staff and my friends and teammates.”
McFee along with fellow senior Sage McGinnis were both named first team All Conference for the Tri-Peaks League and Lexi Petri received honorable mention.
McFee was also selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association All State Game. Those games will be played at CSU–Pueblo in early June.
For the boy, Bearss was named to the first team All Conference team and sophomore Tucker Storms received honorable mention.
