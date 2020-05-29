The Chaffee County Communications Center received a call of a missing 4-year-old girl May 29 who had wandered away from a residence in the Four Elk Subdivision.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and emergency and search personnel were called, according to a press release issued by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze late Friday morning. A massive search began immediately.
After nearly 2 hours of searching, the girl was located over a mile from where she was last seen.
"She was re-united with her very happy parents soon after she was located," Spezze said.
Agencies responding and assisting were the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, Chaffee County EMS, Chaffee Fire, Buena Vista Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Salida Police Department, Department of Corrections Tracking Team, Colorado Parks and Reach Air Medical.
"This is so important to recognize these many agencies who responded immediately as this once again confirms the commitment of our First Responder group to each other and to our community," Spezze said. "A huge thank you!"
