The novel coronavirus virus is tiny – thousands of times smaller than a human hair, light enough to float suspended in water particles that fly from the mouth when coughing or even talking, and certainly too small to be seen by the naked eye – yet the presence of COVID-19 can be seen in silent streets, in checkout lines marked off at 6 foot intervals and, if the people of Colorado follow the wishes of the state department of health, a mask covering every face.
On April 3, Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Mask Campaign, which hopes to have every Coloradan wearing a non-medical mask outside their homes, even if its just a scarf or bandana.
The state had already been under a stay-at-home order since March, asking people not to leave their homes except for a narrow list of essential activities, or to go to work if you are employed at an essential business. On Apr. 6, Polis extended that order to April 26.
“There is new evidence that people can spread the virus while being asymptomatic. Although staying at home is still the best way to prevent the spread, when you need to leave your house for necessities or if you work in a critical, non-medical field, wearing a bandana or non-medical mask made of cloth on your face can help prevent the spread to others if you have the virus,” said Colorado Department of Health materials announcing the campaign. “Because of the lack of medical-grade masks that are so crucial to protecting health care providers on the front lines, it is paramount that these types of masks not be sought after or used by the general public.”
The request that even healthy people should wear masks as an effort to minimize the chance of spreading the virus comes as the Center for Disease Control announced that an estimated 1 in 4 people infected with COVID-19, which causes a respiratory infection that can be fatal, show no symptoms of the illness.
The request to wear a mask is voluntary at this time.
“Many people are not aware that they are spreading COVID-19 because they don’t have symptoms, or their symptoms are mild. A face covering helps lower the risk of spreading by someone who may be sick and not realize it,” the mask project guidance said.
The project specifically requests that people not purchase surgical masks, but to repurpose cloth items one has around the house like bandanas, hand towels or tee-shirts. Surgical masks are far more effective in blocking the transmission of the virus, but should be reserved for use by healthcare workers and first responders who will be spending more time in close contact with potentially sick people.
“If this recommendation leads to a run on surgical masks, taking them from those who need them, then we have hurt more than helped,” the campaign materials said.
Nationwide, healthcare workers face a shortage of surgical masks and the even more effective N95 respirators.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said that the department was working with several local groups looking to conduct mask drives safely during a Facebook Live update on the viral outbreak Monday.
“The masks are out there and we want to make sure everyone has the tools to cover their mouths and faces when they do come out,” Carlstrom said.
The CDC and state of Colorado now recommend the use of masks when out in public. Masks alone will not prevent COVID-19, she said. But the proper use of the mask combined with good hygienic practices, staying at home, social distancing and limiting visits to essential business may prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In Buena Vista, a grassroots mask-sewing project distributed about 100 masks in the first week of April, according to a Facebook post by organizer Amy Eckstein.
“This community has lots of angels working nonstop and their productivity is impressive,” she said. The masks can be mailed, dropped off or delivered in person, she said.
Eckstein said to email requests to candidateamyeckstein@gmail.com with “face mask request” in the subject line and to mention in the email if you have symptoms of the illness, if you are over 65 years old, if you are immunocompromised, if you are caring for a sick person or if you live with someone who is sick.
The Chaffee County Department of Public Health shared a selection of tutorials on how to make your own face mask out of household items like handkerchiefs, rubber band or hair ties and coffee filters.
“We will be working hard to get a reusable face mask for every resident of Chaffee County,” Carlstrom’s April 7 situation report said.
ONLINE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r2C1zGUHbU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkcduBa9dLg
https://nerdist.com/article/how-to-make-a-no-sew-face-mask-coronavirus/
