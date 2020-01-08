The Buena Vista Public Library invites the public to meet and greet a young-and-upcoming artist and enjoy her magical work Friday, Jan. 10.
Settled into the Ranch of the Rockies, 18-year-old Devyn Grundy is currently in her senior year of high school through Monte Vista Online Academy. But already, she has launched her career as a professional artist following a recent art mastery program at the Milan Art Institute.
“I’ve always loved artwork and have been drawing all my life,” Grundy says.
As a young girl, she would watch her father paint, and she would attend art shows with him, building inspiration to create her own art and learning how her passion could double as a career. Since she was 9, she has sold her art on cards and prints.
“I chose to pursue art because this is what I truly want to do and I would love to spend the rest of my life painting,” she says. “I usually work with acrylics and finish my paintings off with oil paint, which I think gives them a magical touch, enriching the colors and helping the paintings feel more alive.”
Grundy finds inspiration through the beauty of nature and typically focuses on magical landscapes, animals and nature. She is specifically drawn to things that glow and sparkle, such as the moon and the stars, bioluminescent animals like jellyfish and light reflecting through trees and off water.
Grundy is excited for the artist reception. A few of her personal favorites will be on display, including an octopus holding a lantern, a pair of swans in front of a northern lights background and some mushrooms glowing against an orange moon filling the night sky. She hopes to see these and other paintings find new homes after the reception and light up their owners’ walls with beauty and inspiration.
“I’m hoping that spectators can go on an adventure through my artwork that will leave them with an appreciation for the beauty of the world and feel more free and inspired to go on their own adventures in everyday life and be able to enjoy the journey towards their goals,” she says.
Beyond the reception, Grundy plans to grow her business as an artist and “be able to touch as many people as possible with my artwork.”
The artist reception takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. The artwork, however, will remain on display and for sale at the library throughout January.
