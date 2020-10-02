Students at Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista began a year-long academic focus on trash late lasy month with a trip to Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Yes, DPCA 4th and 5th graders did go swimming, but not before spending the day learning about the business of trash management for individuals and businesses like Mount Princeton and contributing an effort to pick up litter around the resort grounds.
“One of the school’s hallmarks is the application of expeditionary learning principles to the childrens’ education. In short, the school focuses on real problems actually facing our community and integrates multiple academic subjects into the study of those issues,” said DPCA head of school Josh Drexler. “The students contribute to solving the problems through service days and projects that aim to provide solutions.
“As a kick-off to this year’s focus on trash, DPCA’s 4th and 5th graders visited Mount Princeton Hot Springs to learn about how much work goes on behind the scenes to manage all of the trash at the county’s largest resort,” Drexler said.
The students also learned about some of the unique challenges mountain communities face in dealing with trash, such as higher transportation costs for recycling.
