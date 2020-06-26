The Colorado Department of Transportation has identified safety improvements near the town of Bailey.
The U.S. 285 Safety Improvements Project is intended to make the route safer for the traveling public, reduce risk for local residents, improve flow through the area and reduce crashes. The project focuses on:
• Northbound U.S. 285 through the town of Bailey
• Northbound/southbound US 285 between the interchange at County Road 72 and Rosalie Road, approximately one mile
• Safer and more efficient routes as a result of the removal of the traffic signal at U.S. 285 and CR 43A
Please join us Thursday, July 9, 6-7 p.m. in a citizen-involved process to discuss how the safety issues are being addressed.
For the safety of our community during this COVID-19 pandemic, CDOT is hosting this virtual public engagement through Zoom. You may participate by computer or smart phone. Please register in advance by emailing: us285safetyimprovements@gmail.com or call 719-948-2815.
COVID-19
Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency first responders and freight drivers as Colorado navigates the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, road maintenance and construction continues on CDOT projects with social distancing and other health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced guidelines for construction activities.
The public is urged to join the campaign for #DoingMyPartCO by practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, staying at home when possible and avoiding nonessential travel. With fewer vehicles on the roads, CDOT crews will be able to work more efficiently and safely.
Stay Connected
Project Hotline: 719-948-2815.
Project email: us285safetyimprovements@gmail.com
Project web page: www.codot.gov/projects/us285-improvements
