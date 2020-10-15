The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is getting information to voters via 2020 Colorado pamphlets, candidate forums and Vote 411.
The Pro-Con Ballot Issue pamphlets—in English or Spanish—are available at local libraries, numerous businesses, and on the LWVCC website lwvchaffeecounty.org Voters may also request pamphlets at info@lwvchaffeecounty.org. Collegiate Peaks, High Country and TBK banks are sponsoring the non-partisan pamphlets.
For local information, voters who missed or want to see again the October 6th virtual forums for Chaffee County Commissioners and 11th Judicial District Attorney candidates can watch them at lwvchaffeecounty.org Polling place information also can be found on LWVV website and at chaffeeclerk.colorado.gov/elections
The national LWV trusted and non-partisan website VOTE411.org offers Colorado voters another resource and an opportunity to register, check registration and learn about the candidates and issues on the ballot.
Millions of voters from every state used Vote 411 in the last election.
This one-stop-shop for election information has been named Best Government & Civil Innovation Website in the 24th Annual Webby People’s Voice Awards for making critical information more accessible to millions of voters every step of the way to the ballot box.
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is a nonpartisan political organization open to all men and women of voting age, members of all political parties and unaffiliated voters. The League encourages informed and active participation in government; works to increase understanding of major public policy issues; influences public policy through education and advocacy; and holds public meetings to present and discuss local issues. lwvchaffeecounty.org
