Colorado Mountain College Leadville will host the 10th annual Colorado Cup Snowshoe Races on Jan. 25 on the campus’s groomed Nordic trails.
This year is particularly significant because the Colorado Cup, which also serves as the Colorado High School Snowshoe State Championship 5K, is a qualifier for racers competing in the upcoming 2020 Dion Snowshoes U.S. National Snowshoe Championships. The national races will take place in Leadville Feb. 28-March 1, 2020.
The Colorado Cup has taken place since 2009 under various names and in different locations, and has been the state high school snowshoe championship since 2010. Since 2016 it’s been held in Leadville, where CMC students are active participants. Ski area operations students work on prepping the course, and CMC cross-country running team members, along with other students, enjoy competing and hosting a day at the races.
CMC Leadville is at 901 S. Highway 24; registration is taking place in the campus’s Coronado Cafe. For more information about the race, contact Darren Brungardt at 719-486-4296 or dbrungardt@coloradomtn.edu. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2uGJfCV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.