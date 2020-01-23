After compiling statistics for 2019, Lake County Building Department Director Paul Clarkson declared the city and county in the midst of a economic boom.
“Conservatively it might be seen that about $40 million of taxable property value has been added,” he said in his report. “There is no reason to expect this won’t continue into the year 2020.”
He did add that 2019 would not have been quite so extraordinary if the city’s statistics had not been included within the county’s. The city’s building permits, valuations, fees and inspections are combined with the county’s as of July 9, 2018.
The number of short-term rental permits decreased slightly in 2019. These had increased in number from 64 in 2016, to 94 in 2017 and 126 in 2018. Short-term rental permits brought in $11,685 of revenue for 2019.
Permits for special events did not show any extreme fluctuations from 2016 through 2019, with 31 received in 2019. Revenue from these permits did increase between 2017 and 2018. The county received $3,500 in revenue in 2017, $6,075 in 2018 and $6,300 in 2019.
Land use applications, at 38 in 2000, hit a low of 3 in 2012 and then showed a steady increase starting in 2015 and hit a high of 62 in 2019.
