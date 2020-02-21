The audience at The Lariat should come prepared for “a ruckus night of dancing” Friday, Feb. 21, says Patrick Storen, mandolin player, vocalist and founding member of Liver Down the River.
Based in Durango, the five-piece band has been delivering its unique blend of psychedelic bluegrass and funk since 2012, with high-energy performances from Storen, Emily Winter (violin, vocals), Derek Abt (bass, vocals), Michael Todd (keyboard, vocals) and Cy Fontenot (drums).
One of the first bands to perform there in 2016, Liver Down the River has performed at The Lariat about five times now. Their last appearances in the valley were for River Runners’ Downriver Rendezvous last May, and Salida’s Victoria Hotel & Tavern last summer.
“We love coming out because we’ve made a lot of good friends out there over the years,” Storen says. “We’re always treated really well. We often get to go whitewater rafting down the Arkansas, which is a lot of fun, or sometimes we get ski passes up at Monarch.
“The community is just really receptive and likes to have a good time,” he recalls. “We always make a priority to come out to the valley as much as we can.”
The musician lineup hasn’t changed, Storen says, but there are plenty of new songs for fans to look forward to from a new album, “Where’s Your Liver? Vol. 2.”
“We’ve got a bunch of new songs that we’re touring with right now that are featured on our new live album coming out,” Storen says. “The music gets better every time, the more we perform it. A year later, we’ve got a few new tricks up our sleeve hopefully.”
Since the band last played there in the fall of 2018, Lariat co-owner Court Johnson says they’ve been working to get Liver Down the River back for another show.
“The signage on the front window of The Lariat is ‘Eats, Libations, and Mountain Made Music,’ and when people ask me what that means, especially people from out of state, Liver is one of the first bands that comes to mind,” Johnson says. “Colorado mountain bluegrass is brighter – I am tempted to say ‘happier’ – than traditional Appalachian bluegrass, which has that haunting lonesome feel…and Liver, coming from Durango and spending lots of time hanging in the Colorado Rockies, definitely comes by that happiness honestly.”
This time of year, the Liver Down the River crew looks forward skiing the slopes of Monarch, cruising to their next destination and playing at The Lariat.
Songs from the new live album will provide “lots of new material” for the Friday night show, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
