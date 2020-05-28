LaGree’s Food Store is looking toward a probable opening in the second week of June of its location on U.S. 24 in Buena Vista, said co-owner Megan LaGree.
LaGrees eyes mid-June opening
By Max R. Smith, Times reporter
