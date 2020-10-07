Call it an even half-dozen. Or six of six.
Or, unfinished as yet.
The Buena Vista High School girls cross country team won their sixth straight race this COVID fall season to finish the regular race season undefeated and champions of the Tri-Peaks League.
“Friday was truly one for the books. I walked away feeling so impressed with every single person who was there,” BVHS cross ountry coach Julia Fuller said. “The way we worked hard and gave it our all, the way we encouraged our teammates and had so much fun, and the way we congratulated other runners on their hard work as well.”
Pacing the undefeated Lady Demons team at The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs was undefeated sophomore Zaila Smith, who won her sixth race this fall.
Noteworthy to future race opponents, she won the Tri-Peaks League race in a personal best 19 minutes, 5 seconds.
Smith led the team in another way, as well, with the whole team setting a dozen personal best times along wih a pair of season’s bests.
The Demons finished runner-up, led by Rosston Sherlock’s third-place finish in 17:24, a season best and 27 seconds faster than last year on same course. Issac Hutchings’ season best time by 57 seconds at 18:27 earned an all-conference spot with an eighth-place finish
All five varsity girls girls earne Tri-Peaks honors, as the top eight placers took all-confernce and the ninth spot honorable mention.
Mallory Salazar was third in 19:47, Molly McMurry fifth in 20:56, Alexis Santopietro sixth with 21:49 and Kadance Kelso was ninth in 22:28.
“Nearly everyone walked away with a PR or season best and beyond that it just felt like such a sweet atmosphere with all of our team there in those races,” Fuller said.
“You all left me feeling so full of joy and awe yesterday. These are incredible, impressive, and hopefully leave you wanting more.”
Buena Vista heads to the 2A Region 3 Regional races Friday at Rocky Ford High School. Boys race at 9 a.m., girls at 9:45.
Tri-Peaks League
Conference meet at The Vanguard School, Colorado Springs
Bold indicates all-conference
Girls - League Champions
Zaila Smith, 1st, 19:05 PR
Mallory Salazar, 3rd,19:47 PR
Molly McMurry, 5th, 20:56. Season Best by 1 min.
Alexis Santopietro, 6th, 21:4.9 PR! Fastest race (so far) in all four years of XC.
Kadance Kelso,9th, 22:28. PR by half a minute.
Aja Hogan, 11th, 23:08. PR. Beat last year’s time on this course by over a minute.
Katie Estes, 16th, 24:13. PR by 1 min.
Ella Coates, 17th, 24:16. PR by nearly 1 min.
Elizabeth Torrens, 22nd, 25:13. PR! By over a min.
Erin Bigley, 24th, 25:47. PR by 1 min and 33 sec.
Abby Nagel, 25th, 26:32. Season Best by 2 min from last weekend.
Alyssa Bumann, 26th, 27:12. PR. 3 and a half min. faster than last year on same course.
Peyton Wakefield, 27th, 27:37. PR. Almost 4 min faster than last weekend.
Susie Chupp, 31st, 29:47. Just 2 seconds shy of a PR.
Justus Adams, 35th, 31:07. PR. Almost 2 min faster than any other 5k race she’s run.
Boys - League runner-up.
Rosston Sherlock, 3rd, 17:24. Season Best & 27 sec. faster than last year on same course.
Issac Hutchings, 8th, 18:27. Season Best by 57 sec.
Jack Helmke, 13th, 18:58. Season best by :49.
Sam Starr, 16th, 19:51. PR by another min. and 2:48 faster than last year on same course.
Chris Hutchings, 19th, 20:33. PR by 2 minutes.
Tam Flowers, 21st, 20:56. PR by about 10 seconds.
Yakov Foley, 24th, 21:04. PR and 6:32 faster than last year on same course.
Jett Adams, 29th, 21:51. PR and about a minute and a half faster than last weekend.
Seth Moss, 33rd, 22:27.Second fastest 5k time and almost a minute faster than last weekend.
Chris DeLuca, 36th, 24:33. PR. Beat last year’s PR by almost a minute.
