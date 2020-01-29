It was a busy and challenging week for the Lady Demons, who played three games with two on the road and a Saturday home victory to finish it off.
Buena Vista traveled to 4A Summit County Jan. 21 and lost a close game 33-31.
The Lady Demons traveled to two-time defending state champion and No. 1–ranked St. Mary’s Jan. 24 and dropped that contest 91-30.
In a short turnaround, they were back on the court Saturday afternoon against Ellicott and won 49-41 on senior appreciation day.
It took a while for the girls to get going on short rest Saturday.
They fell behind 12-2 but battled back to make it 14-6 at the first quarter break.
“From that point forward, I thought we played as well as we have played all year,” said coach Robert Crowther.
Even while working against constant full-court pressure, the Lady Demons kept their turnovers at only nine for the last three quarters.
“We changed some things up at halftime and it gave them some trouble covering Mady,” said Crowther.
McFee scored 14 points in the third quarter to finish with 28 for the game.
Sage McGinnis scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and led the team with five assists.
During one stretch in the pivotal second quarter turnaround, McGinnis, Lexi Petri and Bailey Richie hit 3-point field goals in consecutive trips.
“It was good to see so many different girls playing big parts in the win,” Crowther said. “Our seniors Rebecca Ogden and Megan Anderson also had strong games along with the others. It turned out to be a great evening for our seniors as well as the rest of the team.”
Crowther said about the Summit County trip, “We did not play very well and just could not get going. We played well in the third quarter to make it a close game, but just could not finish it off.”
At St. Mary’s, McFee scored 14, and Charis Mayton added four.
“It seemed like they could do whatever they wanted on offense. I think this is the best 3A team I have ever seen,” said Crowther. “I will be shocked if they do not win the state title for the third straight year.”
Buena Vista will host Colorado Springs Christian School Friday, Jan. 31, with the varsity girls hitting the court at 5:30 p.m. The junior varsity teams matchup at 4 p.m.
