The Buena Vista High School Lady Demons finished their basketball season at Delta when they lost to regional host Delta 68-30. Delta was the No. 4-seed in the field of 32 teams.
“Delta was a really good basketball team,” said coach Robert Crowther. “They started three girls 6 feet and above. They were really athletic, quick and good basketball players.”
The Lady Demons had a hard time getting into their offense because of the Lady Panther defensive pressure.
The height difference made it difficult to rebound and Delta controlled the boards with 12 offensive rebounds compared to two for Buena Vista.
Mady McFee led the team in scoring with 12 and Sage McGinnis added 10 in their final game for Buena Vista.
“The six seniors did a great job for us this year and their leadership and great attitudes will be missed,” said Crowther. The seniors were McFee, McGinnis, Rebecca Ogden, Lexi Petri, Bailey Richie and Meghan Anderson.
