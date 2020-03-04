The Buena Vista Lady Demons picked up a win in the final game of Tri-Peaks District Tournament play and will advance to the 32-team state tournament regional round.
BV dropped the home quarterfinal game 46-43 to Trinidad Feb. 26.
On Friday, Feb. 28, they were at Florence playing in the consolation semifinals at 10 a.m. and fell to Lamar 30-24. They were right back on the court at 10 a.m., Saturday where they won a close 45-41 game over La Junta to secure seventh place.
“It was a fun district tournament week, but it was tough as everyone came out with a strong emphasis on stopping Mady McFee,” said BV coach Robert Crowther. “They all did a good job of taking her away.”
In the home game against Trinidad, the Demons built a 24-19 halftime lead by containing the outside shooting guards of the Lady Miners.
Those shooters got it going in the second half and the Buena Vista defense just could not get them stopped.
Trinidad put up 12 and 18 in the third and fourth quarters and held the Lady Demons to 9 and 10.
McFee did manage 13 points, Lexi Petri had 12 and Bailey Richie added eight. Petri was 4-of-8 from 3-point range for her best shooting night of the season.
Lamar used its height to stack the middle against the Lady Demons and force their offense to the outside.
The strategy worked when Buena Vista just could not get into a shooting rhythm from long range.
“We struggled to score,” Crowther said. “We had plenty of open shots, but we just could not put them in from the outside.”
Richie led the team in scoring with nine while McFee had six.
After a slow start Saturday, the Lady Demons found themselves trailing 14-9 at the end of the first quarter against La Junta. After playing even in the second quarter they were still down five at half 23-18.
Sage McGinnis started the second half with a 3-pointer and Richie followed with a steal and a layup to tie the score.
“It was a battle the rest of the way,” said Crowther. “McGinnis had her best game of the year with 14 points.” She also pulled down seven rebounds.
Buena Vista ended up with the 29th overall seed in the 32-team playoff field and will play at Delta in a four-team regional.
Buena Vista (12-10, 6-4) will play Delta (19-3, 9-0) at 7 p.m., Friday, March 6.
The game will follow the 5 p.m. game between Platte Valley and Roaring Fork.
The two winners meet for the regional championship at 1 p.m., Saturday. The winner of that game will advance to the Great 8 round at the University of Denver beginning Thursday, March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.