KW Construction & Restoration delivered an assortment of canned food, fresh meat and hand sanitizer to the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission Friday, as well as to St. George Episcopal Church in Leadville.
The Leadville-based company plans to donate a total of $2,000 in goods to several food banks in Central Colorado, with additional donations to First Presbyterian Church in Salida and to Gunnison County Food Bank this week, KW marketing manager Christian Kelly said.
To comply with Gunnison County’s strict quarantine regulations, KW plans to meet a coordinator with the food bank at the county line to drop off donations, Kelly said.
“The owner of KW Construction & Restoration, Kyle Welch wanted to give back to the communities they serve during this unprecedented time,” Kelly said.
