Celebrate John Muir and Earth Day with three great events, brought to you by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. GARNA has partnered with Michael Conti Productions LLC to bring “John Muir: The Unruly Mystic” to your home.
“The Unruly Mystic” explores the remarkable life and influential works of a patron saint of environmental activism.
The film discusses the connection between nature and spirituality, using the life and wisdom of John Muir, ecological preservationist and founder of Yosemite National Park, as a catalyst for how being outside in nature affects the lives of everyday people right now.
John Muir played many roles in his life: Mystic, prophet, author, poet, conservationist, radical, all of which helped him succeed in his role as an advocate for nature.
As America’s most famous naturalist and conservationist, Muir fought to protect the wild places he loved, places we can still visit today.
Muir’s writings have profoundly shaped the ways in which we understand and envision our relationship with the natural world today, and his work has become a personal guide into the natural world for countless individuals.
The film interviews noted psychiatrists, therapists, theologians, writers and every day people and asks them to discuss their relationship with nature, and its transformative effect in their lives.” – theunrulymystic.com
Tickets are available at the GARNA website, and once purchased, viewers will have until May 1 to watch the film.
A virtual discussion and Q&A with director/producers Michael Conti and Heather Boyle is included with ticket purchase. That discussion will occur via Zoom on April 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Conti and Boyle are also hosting a Zoom birthday party on April 21 at 6 p.m. to celebrate John Muir.
Both events are included with ticket purchase.
To purchase tickets, go to https://garna.org/calendar/john-muir-birthday-celebration-virtual-event-2/
For more information or links to the virtual events contact Hillary at GARNA at info@garna.org.
