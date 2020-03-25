The town of Buena Vista has reported its first sales tax returns of 2020, with receipts attributable to January coming in 35.33 percent higher than the same month in 2019.
January 2020 brought in $263,148, town treasurer Michelle Stoke said.
Sales tax numbers are remitted back to the town from the state on a 2-month delay, meaning that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales tax returns, the town government’s main source of revenue, will not be fully seen until May.
With governments across the county, country and world urging people to self-isolate to reduce risk of transmission of the virus and enacting increasingly expansive directives to businesses to close or limit their services, the pandemic is virtually guaranteed to depress sales tax returns during the spring months.
Returns from the beginning of the year, however, echo the prodigious growth the town’s revenue saw in 2019, with January’s month-to-month growth rate eclipsing the spikes of summer months with large-scale events.
January’s returns are 30.12 percent above the town’s budget projections, Stoke said.
Last January, the town brought in $202,767, the second-lowest earning month of 2019. January 2020’s returns come in just shy of what was collected in May last year: $264,671.39
The biggest month-to-month growth reported in 2019 was October, which grew 26.16 percent between 2018 and 2019.
Stoke reported that remote sellers accounted for 29.6 percent of the January totals.
The town began collecting information on sales tax from purchased made online by Buena Vista buyers from sellers without a physical presence in Colorado last year.
This year, the town expanded its definition of remote sellers to include businesses which may have a physical presence in Colorado, but not in Buena Vista.
For example, online purchases from REI would now be counted as remote sales in the town’s calculations, when last year they would not have been.
