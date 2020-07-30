After 34 years on the job, Jimmy Tidwell has earned some time spent off his feet.
But, if he gets restless, the southern gentleman could probably find a career as a stand-up comedian.
Tidwell retires this month from the Buena Vista Police Department where he spent the last 24 years as chief.
At a going-away celebration Saturday, Tidwell entertained a smiling, laughing, socially-distant crowd of friends and family with fondly-remembered stories of working with members of his own police department.
Also there were other law enforcement and first responder groups in Chaffee County and Central Colorado, the tales peppered with good-natured ribbing.
Two days earlier, BVPD, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista Fire Department vehicles lined Main Street to escort Tidwell home after his final off-duty call Thursday.
On Saturday afternoon, hurried along by heavy rainclouds, his final words to the crowd were “It’s been an honor.”
