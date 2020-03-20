Those who have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns can breathe a little easier.
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin confirmed on Twitter Friday morning all taxpayers and businesses will now have until July 15, to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
In a separate tweet Mnuchin encouraged “all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money.”
As of 10 a.m. Friday morning the Internal Revenue Service website, irs.gov, had not updated the new filing date.
