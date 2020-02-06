The Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament returned to Buena Vista Sunday, bringing out 32 players and raising more than 100 pounds of non-perishable food for the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
Organizer Logan Myers said that 8 advanced players, 14 intermediates, 7 women and 3 youth players turned up to the Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course in the river park for the charity 18-hole tournament.
Players traveled to the tournament from Fairplay, Crested Butte, Gunnison and Salida.
Truly a BV event, about 25 dogs were also in attendance, Myers said.
Myers said a preliminary review of the event, sponsored by the Buena Vista Disc Golf Club, showed that the tournament raised $550 in cash and approximately 150 pounds of Food for the Christian Mission’s food bank.
In 2016, the last time the Ice Bowl was held in BV, 30 participants gathered 144 pounds of food, he said.
While the tournament fell short of the goal in terms of pounds of food collected, it nearly doubled its goal in cash raised for the Mission, Myers said.
The Bowl began in the college town of Columbia, Miss. in 1987 out of a yearning for winter to be over and disc golf to commence. It’s since grown into a nationwide event, with disc golf organizations across the country holding participating tournaments donation to food banks.
Myers said that Colorado has been the top-contributing state in the Ice Bowl for the past 2 years.
The tournament was the Dic Golf Club’s first event since gaining 501c3 status This year.
