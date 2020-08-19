The Grizzly Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon led the Colorado Department of Transportation to close I-70 just east of Glenwood Springs last week, rerouting traffic on the major interstate down U.S. Highways 24, 285, and 50.
Between Aug. 1 and 17 this year, BVPD has given out six traffic citations and worked four vehicle crashes, Chief Dean Morgan said.
During that same period of time in 2019, there were 18 citations and 3 traffic accidents.
Morgan noted that “we’re a bit more short staffed this year than last” as the town is in the process of hiring for two positions.
