Death with Dignity is the focus of the next Science Sunday program sponsored by the Central Colorado Humanists on Sept. 6.
The program on Zoom, The Ultimate Human Right: The Right to Die on Our Own Terms, begin at 10 a.m. and will be presented by Gary Wederspahn, a board member of the Final Exit Network, a national right-to-die organization that grew from the Hemlock Society, which he has supported since the 1980s.
This presentation will be an exploration of the topic from cultural, ethical and legal perspectives, and audience participation in encouraged.
Zoom Meeting link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83940617541?pwd=VCtWZzVPOEdvT3I1VXpSSkNiYThXZz09
Meeting ID: 839 4061 7541
Passcode: 666700
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
