Tests for COVID-19 run on an individual with symptoms of respiratory illness have returned a negative result for the virus, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center spokesperson Allison Gergley said.
Gergley said in a news release Friday afternoon that HRRMC received "verbal confirmation" from Chaffee County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the test returned a negative result.
The individual was a member of the hospital staff and was tested Wednesday for influenza and COVID-19.
The person awaited the results of the test under voluntary quarantine, Gergley said previously.
Results for the COVID-19 test take a minimum of 24 hours from the time the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lab receives the test.
The hospital is also opening a tent in the emergency department of the hospital and at the Buena Vista Health Center to triage patients with respiratory symptoms, Gergely said.
The hospital is placing visitor restrictions into effect.
Gergley announced the following:
"As of today, no visitors are allowed in the in-patient units of the hospital, with the following exceptions:
-One symptom-free visitor to the Family Birthing Center, Infusion, and Oncology, who must pass a clinical screening;
-No visitors to the Emergency Department, with the exception of one symptom-free guardian per minor (under the age of 18);
-Exceptions made on a case-by-case basis for one symptom-free visitor to the ER, ICU and Medical Surgical units if it is determined to be best for the patient to have a visitor and the visitor must pass a clinical screening before entering the unit
There are currently no visitor restrictions to the Outpatient Pavilion. These visitor restrictions will be reassessed on a daily basis."
