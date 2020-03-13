The unidentified individual tested by Heart of the Rockies Regional Health Center for COVID-19 Wednesday is a hospital staff member, HRRMC marketing and public relations manager Allison Gergley confirmed Thursday.
A town hall meeting for hospital employees to voice their concerns and ask questions was held Thursday afternoon.
The hospital had not released test results for the person identified as ill Wednesday, who was tested for influenza and COVID-19.
That person is currently under voluntary quarantine awaiting results.
A Chaffee County Public Health Town Hall meeting will be held on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. today. The meeting will be recorded and available online.
For more information from Chaffee County Public Health visit the Facebook page COVID-19 Chaffee County.
