The second death of a Chaffee County resident due to COVID-19 occurred the evening of April 1, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, according to a press release issued by the hospital Thursday morning.
The known positive COVID-19 case was an 87-year-old female and resident of Columbine Manor Care Center. She was admitted to HRRMC the evening of Tuesday, March 31 for respiratory distress, and deteriorated to the time of her passing the evening of Wednesday, April 1.
This is the second death in Chaffee County due to COVID-19 – the first was an 83-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
One COVID-19 positive patient was previously hospitalized on March 23, treated at HRRMC, and has since been discharged. HRRMC is not currently treating any positive COVID-19 patients at its facility.
Public Health has confirmed that Chaffee County currently has 19 positive COVID-19 cases.
HRRMC, Public Health, Emergency Management and community organizations continue to coordinate efforts to keep the county as informed as possible on all updates.
For additional information on COVID-19 as it pertains to HRRMC, please visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2217.
