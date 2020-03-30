Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is treating one positive COVID-19 patient at its main hospital facility while preparing for a potential increase in patient volume.
The positive COVID-19 patient, admitted on March 23, has been isolated in a negative pressure room and is being treated accordingly, hospital officials said.
HRRMC previously had two negative pressure rooms, but given potential increases of patient volume, has converted three additional rooms to negative pressure. Negative pressure rooms use lower air pressure to allow outside air into a contained environment, then traps and keeps potentially infectious and contagious particles within the room by preventing internal air from leaving the space.
Additional facility space is being arranged in preparation for increased patient volume. Because only urgent and emergent surgeries are being performed at this time, the same-day surgery unit has been reconfigured to create space for 14 additional beds. Other hospital areas are also being considered for reconfiguration.
As personal protective equipment and critical supplies are in consistent demand, HRRMC is working with Chaffee County Public Health and the Office of Emergency Management to coordinate countywide supplies through the Strategic National Stockpile and donation drives in addition to each entity’s efforts.
HRRMC is accepting donations of N-95 or P-95 masks, isolation gowns, goggles, plastic face shields, bleach, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes labeled for human coronavirus and SARS. Unopened packages are preferred, but people can donate open items within some type of closed container or bag.
There is currently no need for handmade masks.
Donations are being accepted at the hospital entrance, Outpatient Pavilion, Salida Health Center on U.S. 50 and Buena Vista Health Center.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
