Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko issued a statement Thursday about the hospital’s response to COVID-19:
“HRRMC is working hard to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak and protect the safety of our patients, staff and visitors.
“We have instituted a number of changes to prevent the spread of the virus.
“These include limiting visitation, providing curbside and home delivery of prescriptions from our retail pharmacy and triaging patients with respiratory symptoms in a tent outside our Emergency Department as well as outlying clinics in Salida and Buena Vista.
“Today we have also implemented telehealth services for patients seeking care at the Salida Health Center and Buena Vista Health Center and will establish additional service lines for virtual visits in coming weeks.
“We have established daily multi-disciplinary meetings – or more often as necessary – to prepare for the potential influx of patients needing care.
“Our daily meetings include updates from all departments and action items needed moving forward, with subcommittees taking on those tasks.
“These updates include staffing, where we’ve established a labor pool that reallocates staff based on current internal restrictions and needs as the pandemic evolves.
“We monitor supplies and equipment daily, scheduling ahead for potential inventory needs as the pandemic evolves.
“Additional focal points include clinic management, infection prevention screenings and processes, employee wellness status, facilities and patient care.
“This pandemic is an ever-changing, ever-evolving situation, and we have many dynamic, moving parts we prepare for in all potential aspects and situations.
“We are posting regular updates about HRRMC’s response to COVID-19 on our website, through press releases and on our Facebook page and encourage local residents to visit cdc.org for the most current national information about the pandemic and covid19.colorado.gov for the most current statewide information.
“I am proud of our staff and providers for their commitment, leadership and flexibility during these challenging times.”
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
