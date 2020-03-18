Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center introduced additional precautionary measures as of Wednesday as part of its ongoing effort to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release stated.
Pharmacy
The HRRMC retail pharmacy will now offer curbside delivery of prescriptions at the Outpatient Pavilion as well as home delivery.
This will replace picking up prescriptions inside the pharmacy.
For those who choose to pick up their prescription at the Outpatient Pavilion, a staff member will meet you at the entrance by the pharmacy, ask your needs, and facilitate the prescription delivery.
There will be no interruption in pharmacy services. The only change is the method that patients obtain their prescriptions.
Those with questions about their prescription may reach the pharmacy at 719-530-2430, option 0.
COVID-19 screenings
Anyone experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath who wants to be medically screened is asked to park by the HRRMC Emergency Department, remain in their car, and call 719-530-2039.
Patients will be screened over the phone and then Emergency Department staff will determine if a patient needs to be tested in the triage tent that has been set up outside the Emergency Department.
Visitors
Staff are being posted at the entrances to all HRRMC buildings beginning this week. They will ask anyone who wishes to enter any HRRMC facility – including the clinics – several medical questions based on the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This screening ensures that visitors without respiratory symptoms are able to enter the buildings and those experiencing respiratory symptoms are helped accordingly.
Rehabilitaion
The rehabilitation staff is now rescheduling all non-emergent appointments and assessing all other patient appointments on a case-by-case basis.
Wellness U
The Wellness U gym in the Outpatient Pavilion is closed until further notice. The wellness staff is currently exploring other options such as classes via YouTube.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, more changes may occur.
For the latest updates visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2217.
