Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently awarded two $5,000 scholarships to local residents with EMS certifications currently pursuing nursing degrees.
Taylor Hadley of Poncha Springs received the scholarship for a second year in a row. Taylor is a 2019 Salida High School graduate and is a certified EMT. She will resume her studies in nursing this fall at University of Colorado/Colorado Springs Campus.
Sarah Adams, a Howard resident and EMT for Arkansas Valley Ambulance District, also received a scholarship. She will attend Pueblo Community College – Fremont Campus in the fall of 2020.
Applicants for the HRRMC Foundation EMS to RN scholarship are required to be a certified EMS technician/paramedic who lives within the Salida Hospital District or in Saguache County and attending college to pursue an associate degree in nursing.
For more information, call Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at 719-530-2218.
