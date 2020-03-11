Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported a patient showing signs of respiratory symptoms who is being tested for both influenza and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
A press release from HRRMC public relations manager Allison Gergley emphasized the hospital does not currently have a positive case of COVID-19.
The individual’s identity is being kept private in compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and patient privacy.
Until results of the tests are known the individual was sent home into quarantine as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Results for the COVID-19 test take a minimum of 24 hours from the time the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lab receives the test.
Gergley stated the hospital is currently gathering as much information as possible on the situation and is following strict guidelines and recommendations from CDPHE and Centers for Disease Control and next steps will be determined after receiving the results of the tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.