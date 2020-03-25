Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center officials said the hospital is actively planning and developing strategies to meet challenges posed by COVID-19.
HRRMC has the ability to treat critical patients and is strategizing additional plans at its different facilities and within the area.
The hospital currently has 25 beds, two of which are intensive care unit beds, and is looking at plans to use other sections of the hospital not normally used to house patients, if necessary.
Allison Gergley, marketing and public relations director, said, “We are utilizing other areas of the hospital that we’ve otherwise restricted in some way. For example, since we stopped performing all elective surgeries and have limited clinic visits in the Outpatient Pavilion, some areas of the operating room, post-anesthesia care unit and clinic areas create opportunities for utilization that normally would not be possible.”
Using those spaces could give the hospital more options for COVID patient care space if necessary.
The hospital currently has two zero-pressure rooms for isolation and more rooms are being transitioned to be zero pressure.
As for supplies to handle an influx of patients, Gergley said this is something hospitals across the nation are struggling with.
HRRMC has personal protective equipment to handle current patient volume, and a subcommittee is developing several strategies for obtaining, preserving and distributing key supplies through donations and other means.
“The pandemic evolves on a daily, if not hourly, basis, and so with it the ebb and flow and need for supplies,” Gergley said.
“We are continuing to identify all avenues of possible supply chains and vendors and are leaving no stone unturned to acquire additional PPE (personal protective equipment),” she said.
Gergley said, “I’m continuously trying to reach out to and communicate with whomever I can in the county to give me a sense of what their thoughts are, what information they’re hearing and how they get their information to do a better job of making sure people know what HRRMC is doing to protect the community.
“I want to make sure HRRMC is being diligent in this sense, so I’m always open to hearing public thoughts when it comes to these matters.
“It’s also really important that our employees feel heard and understand what’s happening and why we’re making the decisions we’re making.
“That said, I hope that everyone is practicing physical distancing and proper guidelines for protecting themselves and their loved ones,” Gergley said.
From our sister paper the Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
