Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center stopped allowing visitors at the hospital and the emergency department Oct. 9.
As part of its continued effort to protect the safety of patients, visitors, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is introducing additional precautionary measures a press release stated.
“Due to a community increase in COVID-19 cases, HRRMC is temporarily disallowing visitors into the hospital and emergency department. Patients will be admitted regularly, but we ask all visitors to refrain from entering at this time,” the release stated
Staff will continue to be stationed at all entrances to the hospital and will ask anyone who wishes to enter any HRRMC facility, including the clinics, several medical questions based on the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This screening ensures that qualifying individuals without respiratory symptoms are able to enter the buildings and those experiencing respiratory symptoms are helped accordingly.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, more changes may occur.
For the latest updates visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2217.
