The Salida Hospital District board of directors is scheduled to discuss the 2019 final audit report at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place remotely in light of COVID-19 preventive measures.
New business to be introduced includes the 2019 annual critical access hospital report, 2019 emergency management annual report and 2019 Environment of Care committee report.
Other reports, such as medical staff report and CEO and administrative reports, may include information about the hospital’s response to the current COVID-19 situation.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
