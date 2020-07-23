Buena Vista Heritage has decided to open historic Turner Farm on a regular basis for the first time.
Every Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors may take a tour of the buildings for a step back in time.
The main farm house was built in 1910 and is furnished with antiques donated by Turner family members and many other interested locals.
The original homesteader cabin was built in the 1890’s and features a pot bellied stove, Houssier kitchen cupboard and handmade Murphy bed.
Turner Farm features one of the few two story log barns left in Colorado. On the grounds visitors will find antique farm equipment giving them a glimpse of how the Turners worked their original thirty acre farm. Buena Vista Heritage invites you to relax in this quiet setting on 2 acres, shaded by 50 apple trees.
Picnic tables are available for visitors, but restrooms are not open due to recent restrictions.
Located just west of downtown BV at 828 West Main St., admission is $5 per person.
