Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom announced in Thursday’s Facebook update that all of the positive and probable COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County that are not related to Columbine Manor Care Center have reported recovery.
However, she cautioned the governor’s stay-at-home executive order is still in effect until Sunday, and the local order, which supersedes the state order, is in effect until Thursday.
Those who have been tested in the county have been symptomatic.
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have cautioned that many of those infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic but can still pass on the virus.
“It is looking hopeful that COVID-19 is dissipating here in Chaffee County, but without widespread testing, it is very possible that people are showing mild symptoms and are not associating their illness to COVID-19, are not able to get tested but feel like they might have the virus or are asymptomatic and don’t know they have it,” Carlstrom said.
Data shows that some people may spread COVID-19 when they do not have symptoms. People may spread the disease when speaking, coughing or sneezing – especially in situations where a physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained, a state health department press release stated.
Carlstrom said, “We are doing what we can to build capacity for testing so that we have an accurate picture of what COVID-19 really looks like here today.”
The next phase of precautions, the safer-at-home model presented by Gov. Jared Polis Monday, will go into effect for the state starting Monday, but each county has the ability to tailor a plan to its specific needs.
Carlstrom said considerable progress has been made in developing plans and communications about the next stage of COVID-19 response in Chaffee County.
“Those documents and information and resources will be available soon. They are in the process of being finalized, and we will share those with our community as soon as they are available,” Carlstrom said.
She said, “We thank everyone who has reached out to us since the governor’s announcement on Monday, and we really appreciate our business community’s patience as we respond locally in the most thoughtful manner possible.”
Carlstrom said they want to come up with a plan that best fits Chaffee County’s culture and needs.
Referring to Polis’ Wednesday press conference that clarified parameters of the safer-at-home model, Carlstrom said the governor reminded everyone that the new model is not a time for vacation.
“We must continue distancing, the wearing of masks, proper sanitation and sterilization, increasing ventilation when it’s appropriate, washing our hands and most importantly taking COVID-19 seriously,” she said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently released a new public health order ordering workers in critical businesses and critical government functions to wear non-medical masks and gloves while at work to protect health and welfare of the public.
Public Health Order 20-26 requires workers in these businesses who have close contact (within 6 feet) with other employees or the public to wear cloth masks while working. It also orders these workers to wear gloves if they are in close contact with customers.
The order encourages employers to provide masks and gloves for their employees.
Critical businesses impacted by this public health order include banks, child care facilities, pharmacies and grocery stores.
The main reason to wear a non-medical mask is to protect others, the state health department reported.
The order will remain in place until May 17, unless it’s extended, amended or rescinded.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health is working on a plan to secure additional masks/cloth face coverings so everyone in the community, including businesses that have been allowed to open, is wearing them in public.
“We appreciate everyone doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. One of the main reasons why it is so important to wear a mask is to protect our community’s most vulnerable,” Carlstrom said.
“Chaffee County did an amazing job following the stay-at-home order. We hope that everyone does their part in adhering to the safer-at-home model so that we can continue to see progress in our fight against COVID-19,” she said.
Chaffee County Public Health will hold two mask distribution events next week, most likely on Wednesday and Thursday, on both ends of the county. Details will be made available closer to the events.
Carlstrom also said Salida Community Center will receive a shipment of items for infants May 6 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including formula, diapers and wipes.
Those who need any of these free items can contact Elaine Allemang at 719-539-3351.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
